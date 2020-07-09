MIALBAG: Upset Over Improper Mask Use





Dear YWN staff,

First off I would like to thank the YWN personnel for their extensive coverage over what the Gedolei Yisrael have instructed during this most difficult period of Coronavirus. However, being that it can clearly be seen how our Gedolim are advising us to be stringent when it comes to matters of safety and hygiene (i.e. wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands), I think it is necessary to bring another point to the forefront.

Concerning those who choose not to wear masks even in situations where we have clearly been instructed to, for such people there is no point in rebuking. In the best case scenario we can be דן לכף זכות that they are following the directions of their respective דעת תורה. However, the real people whom I would like to draw attention to are those who actually don masks, yet fail to wear them properly. Some individuals wear their masks around their necks as if they are some kind of neck warmer. The funny thing is that we are holding in middle of the summer and nobody in their right mind wears a neck warmer. Additionally, I frequently have encountered others who wear the mask over their mouth, yet fail to cover their noses. Do these people really think air circulates only through their mouths and not their nose? Come on.

At the end of the day, what really bothers me is how people are trying to be יוצא without even fulfilling the minimal standard. Our Gedolim have clearly told us how to conduct ourselves, and such a desecration of their words is difficult to see.

Yanky Schwartzberg – NY

