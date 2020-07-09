Agudath Israel’s Midwest Council Of Synagogue Rabbonim Release Sefer On Hilchos Three Weeks And The Month Of Av





The Midwest Agudas Yisroel Council of Synagogue Rabbonim is pleased to present a sefer on the halachos of Shiva Asar B’Tamuz, the Three Weeks, and Tisha B’Av. The Kuntres covers a wide-range of topics and halachos that occur over this time period.

The content for the sefer was compiled and written by Rabbi Yaakov Robinson, Executive Director, Midwest Agudas Yisroel Council of Synagogue Rabbanim, and reviewed by Rabbi Shmuel Fuerst, Dayan, Agudas Yisroel of Illinois.

The Three Weeks are a time that we seek to better ourselves and bring Klal Yisroel closer to the Geulah. This Tisha B’Av ensure that you are in the right mindset by learning all the relevant hilchos hazman.

Click here to download a printable PDF.







