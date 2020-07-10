Beitar Illit Residents with COVID-19 Refuse To Go To Hotel To Recover Causing Danger To Rest of Populace





A well-known ba’al chessed in Beitar Illit, Chona Deutsch, who was enlisted to help transport people ill with Covid-19 outside the city to a hotel for recovery has met with staunch resistance by the residents themselves who are unwilling to leave their homes.

“Many of the people who have contracted the virus refuse to leave their homes and head to the hotel. They give many reasons, many of them are very odd. By not leaving the city they are posing a threat to everyone else here,” the ba’al chessed said.

Security and rescue services together with city councilors determined during a meeting that took place at city hall, that the Kinar Hotel On the shores of the Kinneret would be used as a Corona Hotel for hundreds of residents from the city who have contracted the disease. The hotel would be specifically for Beitar Illit residents and removing them from the city would hopefully slow the cycle of infection that has been plaguing the city over the past few weeks.

“It would be wonderful if everyone would head to the hotel like they are supposed to,” Deutsch told Kikar Shabbos. “Sadly, most of the people won’t leave. This is what is preventing the country from lifting the lockdown on the city. If all 200 of the families who have been diagnosed with the disease decided to leave and head to the hotel, then by Shabbat, there would no longer be a lockdown here. I ask anyone who can sway these people with regard to this, to do so and convince them to leave as quickly as possible. It is for everyone’s interest.”

Deutsch relayed that people refused to leave and fought against going for inconsequential reasons: “People asked me, ‘Is there a mikvah at the hotel?'” The only thing preventing the removal of the lockdown is the fact that these people are still here. It is deeply frustrating that we are all locked up because these people refuse to leave.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







