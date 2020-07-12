Why Are There Fewer Seriously Ill Patients During Israel’s 2nd Wave?





Israel’s infection rate is continuing to soar with about 1,200-1,400 new cases per day for the last several days.

However, despite the grim statistics, a Channel 12 News report said that the new wave of coronavirus infections is leading to less seriously ill patients than the initial wave, according to data compiled by Clalit Health Services (ones of Israel’s four HMOs).

The data shows that during the first wave in April, about 180 out of 9,800 active cases were classified as serious, about 1.8%, whereas there were 134 seriously ill patients on Shabbos out of 18,296 cases, about 0.7%.

The main factor for the current decreased rate of seriously ill patients is that high-risk groups currently have lower rates of infection due to increased caution and the adoption of preventive measures.

There is currently a 3.3% rate of infection among Israelis in the highest risk group – those over 70 with four or more high-risk conditions (diabetes, heart disease, lung disease & immunodeficiency) – down from 5.5% during the first wave.

The infection rate among Israelis in the high-risk group – those with the same chronic illnesses but younger than 70, is currently 13%, down from 18% during the first wave.

Unfortunately, those in high-risk groups who did contract the coronavirus during the current wave are becoming seriously ill at the same rate as the first wave.

