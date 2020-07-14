“We’ll Simply Throw Away Virus Tests, We’re Collapsing,” Israel’s Lab Workers Say





Israel’s lab workers at coronavirus testing labs are on the brink of collapse, with the Kupot Cholim (HMOs) warning that if the number of daily tests is not dramatically decreased, labs will collapse and tests will simply be thrown out, Ynet reported.

According to the report, 28,665 tests were performed on Thursday, a 93% increase from the number of daily tests performed a month ago.

“We’re working way beyond our capabilities,” a senior official at one of the Kupot Cholim told Ynet. “If they won’t limit the number of tests performed daily, it’s only a matter of time until tests will be thrown away and labs will start collapsing.”

“All labs are in crisis, we’re not going to make it to the winter,” the head of the Labs Workers’ Unions Esther Admon said at a meeting of the State Comptroller committee at the Knesset. “There’s an overload and we can’t recruit workers.”

The report said that Health Ministry officials were planning to instruct HMOs to reduce the number of tests. Between 20,000 to 30,000 tests have been carried out daily for the past few weeks.

Ministry officials may also implement a plan to prioritize tests for the elderly and other at-risk populations.

