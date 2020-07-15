Gafni Bemoans Low Morale Among Chareidim And Lack of Proper Outreach to Communities





Head of the UTJ faction in the government and the Chairman of the Finance Committee Moshe Gafni bemoaned the government’s actions in locking down Chareidi communities and the fact that it has caused an all-time low in the level of morale in the Chareidi community.

“I cannot recall ever seeing the morale in the Chareidi community as low as it currently is. The feeling is that the authorities are toying with us. We see the rate of infection rising in all cities but lockdowns are only taking place in Chareidi cities and neighborhoods,” Gafni said in an interview with Army Radio.

“People are asking themselves what sin they committed to not be allowed out of their homes simply because they are Chareidi. This isn’t a reality that we will be able to live with.”

“Making matters worse, the outreach campaign to the Chareidi community explaining why this is happening is woefully lacking. Not to mention that there isn’t a single Chareidi person who is involved in making the decisions that affect so many Chareidi communities and families.”

“I was against opening up the economy in one fell swoop like we did. It appeared that there was going to be a revolt in Israel by its citizens and the Prime Minister was worried about it and tried to avoid it.”

