Toddler Undergoes CPR After Being Left in Hot Car In Critical Condition





The tragedy which plagues Israel on an annual basis, children being left in hot cars, struck again on Wednesday when a 2-year-old toddler was left in a hot car in the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood in Jerusalem.

When rescuers found him and extricated him from the vehicle, the child was unconscious and unresponsive.

United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the child. After a lengthy CPR effort on the toddler at the scene, he was transported to the hospital while still undergoing CPR.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ramzi Batash who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When we arrived at the scene, we came across a two-year-old boy who, according to his family, had been in the vehicle for a long time and as a result had lost consciousness. With the help of the health provider’s staff, we performed CPR on him before he was evacuated in an intensive care unit to the hospital in critical condition while still undergoing CPR.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








