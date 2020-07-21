Report: Israel May Extend Ban On Non-Citizens To After Yamim Tovim





Following a statement by the Israel Airports Authority on Monday that Israel’s borders will be closed to non-citizens until September, a Maariv report on Monday said that it’s possible that the ban will be extended until after the Yamim Tovim.

The reason for the reported possible decision is the Health Ministry’s concern about a large number of visitors arriving in Israel for the Yamim Tovim just as Israel is facing an unprecedented health crisis as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and hospital wards are filling.

It should be assumed that in light of the announcement by yeshivas and seminaries that they were given permission to open for the coming year that students will be exempt from the ban of non-Israelis entering the country before the Yamim Tovim.

All students will of course have to enter quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Israel.

