The World’s Biggest Yeshivah is Set to Open its Doors





50,000 Yeshivah Bachurim Will Participate in Dirshu’s International Program

The special Bizchus Hatorah program will unite yeshivah bachurim worldover in joint learning. Roshei yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel and parts of Europe, where the second wave of coronavirus is disrupting sedorim, welcomed the revolutionary program which will create a daily schedule for tens of thousands of bachurim.

Gedolei Yisroel have published a letter calling on the yeshivah bachurim to join the program ^ Participants who succeed in the test at the end will be awarded monetary prizes. The program will run from Rosh Chodesh Av to Rosh Chodesh Elul.

As a result of the coronavirus period, and as we approach bein hazemanim, Dirshu has launched an unprecedented international program which will unite yeshivah bachurim worldwide. The special program, which will begin on Wednesday, Rosh Chodesh Av, is being launched after rabbonim and roshei yeshivos throughout the Jewish world turned to the World Dirshu management to create a unique learning track for these times.

As is known, in Israel and in parts of Europe, the second wave of COVID-19 is currently in full force, and many yeshivos have been closed for weeks on end, while even in the yeshivos which have remained open, the sedorim have been disrupted and the learning is not always continuous. In addition, many of the roshei yeshivos, who are in the high risk group, cannot leave their homes and give shiurim, or meet and teach their students.

As a result of the many requests and the great need exactly at this time to strengthen the learning and frameworks, Dirshu has decided to launch the Bizchus Hatorah program, an unprecedented venture, which will encompass the entire Jewish world, from Israel to South America, Europe, and Australia. As part of the program, the yeshivah bachurim will learn Pirkei Avos, according to the Kinyan Hachochmah track. The learning will be followed by a test on the material, and monetary prizes will be awarded to those who succeed.

A unique letter was published at the end of last week, signed by maranan v’rabanan, the Gedolei Yisroel, calling on yeshivah bachurim to join the special program. The emotional letter is signed by Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, Maran Rosh Hayeshivah, Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, Nasi of Shas’s Council of Torah Sages, Maran Hagaon Chacham Shalom Cohen, the Vishnitzer Rebbe, the Sanzer Rebbe, and member of Shas’s Council of Torah Sages, Hagaon Harav Shimon Baadani.

This is a unique program, when for the first time in history all the yeshivah bachurim will learn the same material – Perek Keitzad Mevarchim in Maseches Brachos, Gemara, Rashi, and Tosafos – which will create the largest ever yeshivah in the world. Tens of thousands of bachurim will learn the same masechta, take the same test, and listen to shiurim from the same maggidei shiurim.

In addition to the distribution of tens of thousands of special booklets containing Keitzad Mevarchim throughout Israel, to reduce the crowding in shuls, Dirshu has initiated setting up a special telephone line with shiurim b’iyun on the sugyos being studied, from maranan v’rabanan, gedolei v’tzadikei hador and roshei yeshivos.

Following inquiries by roshei yeshivos of yeshivos ketanos and principals of talmudei torah to the Dirshu management, it was decided at the last minute to also include younger ages, including bachurim who will begin yeshivah ketanah this coming Elul. According to estimates by Dirshu, around 50,000 bachurim from around the Jewish world are expected to join the program.







