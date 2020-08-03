Following Rocket Fire, Israel Hits Hamas Sites In Gaza





Israel’s Air Force attacked several Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip early Monday morning in response to rocket fire in Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip on Sunday night

“A short while ago IDF warplanes and aircraft attacked Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated.

“A cement factory used for digging tunnels was attacked as well as Hamas underground facilities. The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory [on Sunday night].”

The sounds of sirens were heard in Sderot and nearby communities on Sunday night, sending tens of thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters.

The IDF stated that one rocket was fired from Gaza and was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. It was the first rocket fired at Israel in almost a month.

Shrapnel from the Iron Dome interceptor missile hit the streets of Sderot, damaging several vehicles, including shattering the windshield of one car.

The sirens were heard during the inauguration of Sderot’s new drive-in movie theater to provide “social distancing” entertainment during the coronavirus era and dozens of residents were sitting in cars when the sirens blared.

