Oops! IDF Missile To Gaza Lands In Israeli Dairy Farm Near Cowshed





The IDF opened an investigation on Wednesday after it was discovered that a missile fired by an IDF combat helicopter toward Gaza early Wednesday morning landed inside an Israeli kibbutz.

The missile fell near a cowshed in a dairy farm near the Gaza border, lightly damaging the shed. Fortunately, the missile did not explode and there were no injuries, despite the fact that farmhands were near the shed when the missile landed.

Bomb sappers were called to the site and removed the missile.

תקלה חמורה: טיל ששיגר מסוק קרב לעזה נפל בטעות ביישוב בעוטף > https://t.co/7Y3EHgS3A0@ndvori pic.twitter.com/107skoamXL — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) August 12, 2020

The IDF attacked three Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning in response to dozens of incendiary and explosive balloons launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

