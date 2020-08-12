Another Bein Hazmanim Hiking Injury: Chareidi Man Rescued From Amud Valley After Fall





A Chareidi man was rescued from Amud Valley in Israel’s Galilee after he had fallen in the middle of a hike and required medical attention and assistance in extricating himself from the valley.

The man, who is in his 40s, fell and broke his leg and thus could not continue his hike. Following a phone investigation by the missing person’s unit of the Police, the man’s location was identified and rescuers from the Police’s Search and Rescue Unit for the Carmel and Galilee region were dispatched to the hiker’s location.

They found the man and EMTs from the unit treated him for his injury at the scene. He was evacuated from the valley hike via a stretcher carried by the rescue team.

