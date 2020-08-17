Israeli Hospital Trials One-Second Saliva Test For COVID-19





Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer is carrying out clinical trials for a rapid coronavirus test that could instantly detect the presence of COVID-19 in fluid (saliva or blood) with initial trials involving hundreds of people showing a 95% success rate.

The test is carried out through artificial intelligence via a spectral technological device that utilizes light waves to analyze the molecular content of saliva samples.

The spectral device makes use of spectral technology to develop advanced image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis. The use of this technology to detect pathogens is not new but to date has required an expensive device whereas the Sheba test utilizes an innovative cost-effective chip.

The instant test is easier to use than the PCR swabs currently used to test for COVID-19, said Eli Schwartz of the Center for Geographic Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center.

Sheba is partnering with Newsight Imaging, the Israeli start-up that developed the device, to test the system and bring it to the market. The device is expected to cost less than $200, with each test costing less than 25 cents.

