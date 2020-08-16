Skies Open For Israelis To Fly & Return From “Green Countries”





Israel’s skies opened on Sunday with limited flights to several “green” European countries that Israelis can travel to without being required to quarantine upon their arrival there or upon their arrival home in Israel.

Currently, Israelis can enter Bulgaria, Croatia and five islands in Greece upon presentation of a negative coronavirus test taken in Israel.

A flight from Tel Aviv to Bulgaria is departing on Sunday and two flights to Greece are departing on Monday.

Passengers are required to register at least 24 hours in advance with the Health Ministry. Israelis traveling to Bulgaria are required to present a negative coronavirus test result from the previous 72 hours and those traveling to Croatia must present a negative test from the previous 48 hours. However, once Israelis arrive in these two countries, they are not required to be tested again or enter quarantine.

Passengers traveling to Greece must not only present a negative coronavirus test upon arrival but must take another test in Greece and remain in quarantine until the results are received – which could take up to 48 hours.

Israel has approved a list of additional countries to which Israelis can return without entering quarantine but these countries have not yet agreed to allow in Israeli tourists: Austria, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Hong Kong, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Rwanda and Slovenia.

Since Israel is currently considered a “red country,” most European countries are currently not allowing Israeli tourists into their borders.

