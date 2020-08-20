IDF Foils Attempted Terror Attack In Shomron





The IDF thwarted an attempted terror attack against Israeli motorists, the IDF spokesperson stated early Thursday morning.

During the course of a military operation in a village near Ramallah, IDF forces spotted a three-member terrorist cell preparing to hurl Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles on a nearby road.

IDF soldiers opened fire and the terrorists attempted to flee. One of them was hit and later died of his wounds. The two other terrorists were wounded and are in stable condition.

The IDF stated that similar terror attacks have occurred in this area in the past.

