“Red City” Of Modiin Illit Tests All Talmudei Torah Students For COVID-19





The city of Modiin Illit is currently a “red city” – with the highest infection rate in relation to its population of Jewish cities in Israel.

In light of the above, the Modiin Illit municipality carried out a unique initiative on Thursday requiring all Talmudei Torah children to be tested for the coronavirus before the beginning of the school year in an effort to stem the infection rate.

The Rav of Modiin Illit, HaRav Meir Kessler, sent a letter to the principals of all the Talmudei Torah in the city last week, requesting that they refrain from opening their Talmudei Torah until the testing program is carried out and the results are received.

The initiative is just one of the municipality’s recent efforts to decrease the infection rate in the city, which seem to have been successful – the infection rate has already dropped dramatically from 25-28% to 9%. However, the number of coronavirus carriers in the city is still higher than average.

Yeshivah bochurim in the city were also tested for the coronavirus before entering their respective yeshivas, as part of the program for all Yeshivas Gedolos in Israel arranged by the Vaad Hayeshivos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








