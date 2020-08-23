Israel’s Ban On Non-Citizens From All Countries Extended Until October 1





The Israel Airports Authority extended the ban on non-Israeli citizens from entering Israel on Sunday until October 1 due to the high coronavirus infection rate in the country.

A surprising decision was made not to differentiate between potential visitors from “red countries,” where the coronavirus infection rate is high, to “green countries,” with low infection rates.

However, according to a Globes report, the Population and Immigration Authority may end the ban at any time. According to Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto, an outline allowing tourists to enter Israel will be presented by the end of August.

Travelers bearing special permits from the Israeli government for exceptional cases are allowed to enter Israel as well as students with permits from their educational institutions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







