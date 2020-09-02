Newly Discovered Composition of Rav Dovid Leibowitz zt”l





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

He was the Rebbe of Gedolei Yisroel of America – Rav Gedaliah Schorr zt”l and Rav Avrohom Pam zt”l, Roshei Yeshiva of Yeshiva Torah VaDaas. He was the Rebbe of Rav Henoch Leibowitz zt”l and Rav Moshe Chait and countless others. He was also the Rebbe muvhak of my shver, Rav Yaakov Hirsch zt”l. Without Rav Dovid Leibowitz zt”l (1889-1941)– the Torah landscape in America would have been vastly different.

This author wistfully recalls driving many of the talmidim of Rav Dovid Leibowitz zt”l each year on his yartzeit from Brooklyn to Queens in the 1980’s and 1990’s. These were elderly grown talmidei chachomim. As they fondly spoke of “Rebbe” – their eyes filled with tears as they recalled his love for them and how he had changed their lives – providing them with a mehalche haChaim.

Rav Dovid Leibowitz was a nephew of the Chofetz Chaim, who helped his uncle write and edit the sixth volume of the Mishna Brurah. He was a talmid of his uncle and the Alter of Slabodka.

In 1915, Reb Dovid succeeded his father-in-law as rabbi of Šalčininkai. After six years, however, he returned to Slabodka as a founding member of the famed Kovno Kollel.

In 1926, Rav Leibowitz came to the United States to raise funds for the Kovno Kollel and was invited to become the first rosh yeshiva of Mesivta Torah Vodaath. In 1933, Rav Dovid Leibowitz founded Yeshivas Rabbeinu Yisrael Meir HaKohen (now located in Kew Gardens Hills, New York). There he transplanted to the United States a deeply analytical method of Talmudic study, the Slabodka method of Musar study, and a deep desire within his talmidim to spread Torah in America.

On Friday December 5, 1941, Rav Dovid Leibowitz passed away of a heart attack.

All this is quite well known. What is not well-known is that Rav Dovid Leibowitz zt”l was also an extraordinary composer of niggunim. One such niggun he had composed was to Menucha v’Simcha. It is presented here, with musical accompaniment, for the very first time.

This niggun was taught to Rav Yisroel Belsky zt”l by his father, who was close to Rav Dovid Leibowitz. Rav Belsky zt”l kept the niggun alive by teaching it to his talmidim. My children, talmidim of Rav Belsky, taught it to me.

Menucha v’Simcha first appeared in print in 1545 but is significantly older. The composer’s name was clearly “Moshe” and he was clearly a remarkable gadol baTorahbut not much else is known about him. Gedolei HaAchronim have used the words of this niggun in their divrei Torah. There is great depth in the words of this niggun. It is also a song that has nurtured the neshamos of Klal Yisroel for centuries.

The author requests that people try to learn and help further promulgate this niggun. The author has contacted some of the top singers in the world of Jewish music to sing “Reb Dovid’s Niggun.”

