In Largest Operation Since 2014, IDF Arrests 50 Wanted Terrorists in Judea and Samaria in One Night





More than 50 wanted terrorists involved in Hamas were arrested on Monday night in one of the largest search-and-seize operations that has been carried out by the IDF in Judea and Samaria in the past few years.

According to a report on Channel 13, this is the largest search-and-seize operation held in Judea and Samaria since the three teenage boys were kidnapped in the summer of 2014.

The report stated that the purpose of the campaign was to stop the planned terror attacks that were expected to take place during the holidays.

The wave of arrests that resulted from the search and seize mission took place mainly in Hevron and Beit Lechem and involved more than 1,000 soldiers.

