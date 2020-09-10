NY ALERT: MTA To Fine Riders $50 For Not Wearing Masks

Riders who don’t wear face coverings on subways, buses and commuter rails will soon face a $50 fine, the MTA said Thursday.

The mandatory mask rule will apply to all riders on subways, buses, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road and will take effect on Monday, Sept. 14, MTA chairman Pat Foye said Thursday.

The MTA, at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s request, is filing a rule on an emergency basis with the New York secretary of state that will allow for the $50 fine, Foye said in a conference call with the governor.

“The rule will be effective immediately upon filing with the secretary of state on Monday,” Foye said.

Masks are required on all @MTA subways & buses. No rider has the right to endanger fellow riders by putting themselves above the law & refusing to wear a mask. The vast majority of people are complying & I thank them. For the handful who refuse, there will be a new $50 fine. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 10, 2020

(AP)