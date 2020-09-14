Serbia Declares Hezbollah A Terrorist Organization, US Hails Decision

Serbia announced on Sunday that it has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and has banned the terror group from the country.

The United States hailed the announcement and urged the European Union to follow the Balkan state’s example.

“Serbia’s announcement that it will designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in its entirety is another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in response to the announcement.

“This important action was announced as part of the historic commitments President Trump secured on a wide range of economic normalization issues between Serbia and Kosovo, coupled with the steps both nations are taking to help achieve peace in the Middle East.”

“There is no doubt that the dominoes are falling on Hizballah’s European operations, where it has continued to plot terrorist attacks, procure military technology, and raise much-needed funding. Recent actions by Germany and Lithuania against Hezbollah follow those taken last year by the United Kingdom and Kosovo.”

“The United States continues to call on the European Union and European nations to designate or ban Hizballah in its entirety, and recognize the reality that it is a terrorist organization root and branch with no distinction between its so-called ‘military’ and ‘political’ wings. We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent Hizballah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories.”

The move follows the recent announcement that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)