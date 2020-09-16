10-Year-Old Girl In Beit Shemesh in Serious Condition After Being Struck By A Bus

A ten-year-old girl was in serious condition after being struck by a bus on Chazon Ish Street in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday. Witnesses to the incident related that the girl was crossing the street, when she was struck by the bus.

EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene and treated the girl for her injuries before she was transported to a hospital in Yerushalayim.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Tzvi Meir Marcus who treated the girl said: “Together with other EMS personnel I treated the girl for her injuries. Passersby told us that she was struck by a bus while crossing the street. She suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs, and was taken by an ICU ambulance for further care and treatment at the hospital.”

