Israel’s Schools To Close A Day Early As Cases Continue To Soar

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed another record-breaking number of 5,523 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There are currently 42,862 active cases, with 535 seriously ill patients, of whom 138 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,147.

The government voted on Wednesday to close the educational system on Thursday, a day earlier than planned due to the continuously rising infection rate. All schools will be closed except for special education settings. The decision was made due to the pressure of coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who urged the decision in light of the increasing infection rate as schools have been proven to be a major vector for the coronavirus.

Israel’s nationwide lockdown goes into effect on Friday, Erev Rosh Hashanah and will be imposed until after Sukkos.

Most of the 20 drive-in coronavirus testing sites operated by the IDF’s Home Front Command were closed as of Wednesday morning until the end of the week due to the inability of Israel’s laboratories to keep up with the volume of testing, the IDF stated.

The testing sites in Petach Tikva, Netanya, Givat Shmuel, Holon and Ashdod will remain open due to the high coronavirus infection rate in those cities.

