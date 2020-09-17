Survey: Only Half Of Americans Would Choose To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The percentage of Americans who say they would probably or definitely get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available has sharply decreased in just the last few months.

A survey done in mid-September by the Pew Research Center found only 51 percent of respondents would definitely or probably get the vaccine when one became available. A similar survey done in May found 72 percent of participants would definitely or probably get the vaccine. The 21 point drop was all in the “definitely would get the vaccine” category, according to the data.

According to the data, a large drop in the number of American who would get the vaccine was seen in both Republican leaning respondents and Democratic leaning.

Republican participants went from 65 percent would get the vaccine in May to 44 percent in September. Participants who identified as Democratic went from 79 percent would get the vaccine in May to 58 percent in September.

(Source: PIX 11)