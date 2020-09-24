“Another Peace Accord With Israel In A Day Or Two,” U.S. Amb. To UN Says

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump may be announcing a peace accord between Israel and another Arab state in the “next day or two.”

“Our plan is to bring more countries, which we will have more being announced very soon,” Craft said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

“It could be today.. in the next day or two,” she said. “So we are very excited, and I know that others are going to be following, and what we don’t want to do…is not isolate anyone, but to bring everyone on board.”

“We hope that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East, and they are part of this peace.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan reiterated Craft’s message on Thursday morning, saying on Reshet Bet: “I expect that Israel will be signing a peace treaty with yet another Arab nation within a few weeks.”

