WATCH: “Mi Shebeirach” At The Kosel For President Trump

Following the Birchas Kohanim ceremony at the Kosel on Monday morning with the participation of only 20 people, the Kosel Rav, Reb Shmuel Rabinowitz, recited a Mi Shebeirach for the refuah sheleimah of President Donald Trump.

As YWN reported on Sunday, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein paskened that Jews are obligated to daven for the refuah shleimah of President Trump due to the obligation of Hakaras HaTov (gratitude).

Rabbi Zilberstein added that we should daven for Trump using his name and the name of his father, Donald John ben Fred Trump, according to the opinion of the Maharshal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)