MAILBAG: Disturbed Over Boro Park Protest

I am very disturbed by what happened last night in Boro park.

As much as Cuomo is discriminating against the Jewish community, why are we stooping to the levels of BLM to disrupt traffic and make fires in the middle of the road.

Here are a couple of reasons why this behavior is counter-productive to what we need to achieve:

1. With all the crowding and non mask wearing, the virus can spread quickly through our community and harm those elderly and immuno-compromised Rachmana L’itzlan.

2. When the governor sees that no one is complying with basic rules such as wearing masks, why does that make him more comfortable lifting the restrictions?

Why can’t we unify as one community, regardless of affiliation, make Achdus and come to the government as a united front and when the government sees true leaders, true leaders that don’t have petty fights over power between themselves, then we can hold the government accountable and remove these restrictions and in the Zechus of this Achdus, may Hashem eradicate this pandemic from our midst.

A Disturbed Resident.

