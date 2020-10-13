“Where’s Our Shame? Frum Jews Skirt Health Laws As Non-Jews Look On,” Rav Asher Weiss Speaks Out

Hagaon Rav Asher Weiss wrote a scathing letter on Tuesday calling for the public to adhere to Health Ministry regulations and censuring the behavior of frum Jews who don’t adhere to health regulations.
“We should cover our faces in shame when every day is worse than the next – with people dying every single day from this virus, including Rebbes, Roshei Yeshivos, prominent Marbetzei Torah and Amcha Beis Yisrael,” Rav Weiss wrote. “Thousands are groaning
in pain and yissurim and we can’t claim: ‘Our hands didn’t spill this blood.'”
“I already said in the past that we need to be machmir even more than the health authorities in Israel and the world, who have various negios. The Torah Hakedosha alone is ‘ner l’ragleinu’ [our guide] and it commands us ‘V’nishmartem meod l’nafshoseichem.’ How can we not be ashamed when secular Jews & non-Jews are astounded [at frum Jews’ behavior]?”
Rav Weiss concluded his letter by writing that during this difficult period we should be machazeik in limmud Torah, kavana b’tefilla and simchas ha’mitzvah.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
What “Non-Jews Look On”? BLM, Antifa, MTV award ceremony attendees , rioters, looters?
YESSS! R’ Asher Weiss has been a voice of reason who doesn’t fear what the people say. He is a leader in this time of no leadership. While so much of the frum world is in denial even as the pandemic is growing again, R’ Asher Weiss has been saying the truth from the very beginning. His head is not in the sand as is the case with so many. He sees the reality and addresses it like a reasonable talmid Chochom.
@MoishieInGolus…how about the majority of non-Jews who aren’t part of those incredibly small minority groups? Like the 99.5%?
Oh, and don’t forget the Frum Jews who have never been so ashamed to be part of this special people.
You are an idiot the whole world is now watching us while it’s growing smaller all over its growing among us
@MosheInGalus you’re name says it all. You are in GALUS. Who cares what these people looking on do in their spare time?
And what is your point? To argue with HaRav Weiss? R”l
When the Germans decided to kill the Jews of Europe, and the Americans and British Empire decided not to grant asylum, it was all based on well established public health principles. Just because “eugenics” is now seen as something similar to blood letting or lobotomies (whose inventor won a Nobel prize), it was the consensus of the scientific community a century ago.
The question should be, how is that Jews in Brooklyn have the nerve to stand up for human rights, with the goyim looking on. It is never a disgrace to oppose tyranny.
MoisheInGolus,
How some of us can be so stubborn is beyond me! Since when do we wish to be compared to BLM, ANTIFA etc?? And as another pointed out above- are you trying to debate Harav Weiss??! Wouldn’t surprise me one bit, people have stooped quite low lately, showing little respect for anyone. And if one really doesn’t like a letter, they simply claim it’s forged 🙁 Even Rabbonim putting out audio messages barely works, they then say the Rabbonim were pressured etc etc Anything but to listen…..because WE know better!
Yes! Those Non-Jews and everyone else around the world is looking at us! Our children are looking as well and not seeing too much difference between those groups and some of ours. In degree of violence, there may be difference but who cares?! Who are we representing? Who do we compare ourselves to? To them??? And as the Rav said, people are dying. People are losing their Bubbies, Zaydies, children, friends, neighbors. We are losing many of our Rabbonim, Roshei Yeshivos, Baalei Tzeddakah and Chessed. Enough said!
Before the trolls start, please be aware that Rabbi Weiss is an internationally respected authority on medical ethics and הלכה. I believe the headline of the article is misleading but the printed letter is unique in being the only דעת תורה to directly address adherence to Covid restrictions in print.
Pashut08701, i am happy for you that you already live in Geulah and not in Golus. Please share with us where this place is.
Jews have been silent for too long, from blood libels, to pogroms to the Holocaust. Enough, it is 21th century. What the Governor and the Mayor are saying about the Jews is equivalent of accusation of poisoning water wells, The famous. Jewish comedian Jackie Mason once gave an answer to live long question about antisemitism: “when was the last time in history Jews pushed back against antisemites?”
Rabbi Weiss compared what he feels our response should be to coronavirus to Rav Yisrael Salanter’s legendary response to the 1848 cholera epidemic (in March).
There’s just a teensy difference in the fatality rates between the two.
With all due respect, he doesn’t know American politics. Period
Akuperma, I have to call you “A krumer” now. Your reasoning is so twisted. It’s not only the science we are looking at. As newenglander and R’ Weiss have stated, it’s the facts on the ground we are looking at. People are sick. People are have long term or even permanent damage. PEOPLE ARE DYING!! What other proof do you need than what’s going on all around us? We must do whatever we can to save people. We must wear masks and social distance and avoid large gatherings. Neglecting these precautions is costing us too much. And yes, they do help. We see that in other communities where these precautions are taken, we don’t have such a rise in numbers.
And of course, in golus, we must lie low and avoid publicity, especially negative publicity.
lakewoodbubby, Rav Weiss is improperly characterized “like a reasonable talmid Chochom.” He is one of our gedolai hador.
ok… what exactly did we do here? not put on a mask? maybe lets look at it the other way around, if someone is scared to catch the corona cold he can quarantine at home? if bubbies and zaydies etc are vulnerable to this virus, then they should be inside quarantining and everyone else should do their shopping for them, why are we stopping life for this political garbage? its not even scientifically proven that the masks work at all, on the contrary its proven that if you wear a mask all the time its harmful for you, anyway, the bottom line is it doesnt matter what everyone says, if reb chaim kanievsky will wear a mask then maybe we should wear it, but so far i havent seen anything of the sort.
it commands us ‘V’nishmartem meod l’nafshoseichem.’ as well as וחי בהם read at no less than at מנחה of יום-כיפור of all days
Apparently there is no shame. From today’s Gothamist News: “Many private yeshivas are spurning the shutdown order in the ultra-Orthodox stronghold of Borough Park, home to one of the highest infection rates in the city, Gothamist has learned.
According to one parent, nearly all of the private yeshivas in the neighborhood have ignored Cuomo’s closing order. He said that each of his six children had attended school in the neighborhood this week, adding that it was “mostly out in the open.””It doesn’t look like the government is planning to do any enforcement, so they’re not too worried,” said the parent, who asked for anonymity to avoid consequences for his children. “It’s not like the mayor or governor don’t know what’s going on. They don’t want to do anything about it.”
After all city schools were shuttered during the first wave of the virus, many yeshivas continued operating, earning “verbal warnings” and citations from city authorities….Outside the Bnos Zion of Bobov yeshiva on 14th Avenue — squarely in the state’s most restrictive “red” zone — dozens of school buses circled the block on Tuesday morning. The private school, which enrolls some 1,800 students, has not reported any data to the state’s COVID report card. Inquiries to the school were not returned.
At the Bais Esther yeshiva next door, another group of students arrived for illicit instruction on Tuesday morning. Asked why in-person classes were still taking place, a secretary who answered the phone at the school told Gothamist, “I don’t really want to answer you right now,” then hung up…For Suzanna Riordan, an adjunct professor at CUNY, the phased-in lockdown has meant that her daughter’s school, which sits at the edge of the governor’s intermediary “orange” zone, was forced to close last week without a single confirmed case of COVID-19….That private yeshivas could continue hosting in-person instruction, while public schools like P.S. 130 remained closed, only added to her frustration. “It just doesn’t seem fair,” she said.”
akuperma – So some goyishe ‘human rights’ outweigh לא תרצח in your eyes? Even the goyim know better.