HaRav Asher Weiss: “He Came To Me Weeping, He’ll Never Forgive Himself”





Hagaon Harav Asher Weiss delivered a special shiur on the coronavirus on Sunday evening, during which he said: “I know that many say that most patients are fine – that’s not relevant. What’s important is not the number of people who are fine, what’s important is the number of people who are lo aleinu at risk, especially the chronically ill and elderly.”

“Everyone needs to think about his family and decide who he’s willing to give up – on Saba or Savta, on his Rav or Rebbe – these are the people at-risk.”

“The first rule is to wear a mask. I know that there are ‘chachamim’ among us who aren’t willing to accept the authority of the Health Ministry. Why do we need to listen to them? These are the experts. People all over the world are wearing masks. The Biur Halacha already wrote that one shouldn’t leave his home during a mageifah and whoever must leave should cover his mouth and nose. What the Health Ministry says today, the Gedolei Hador knew 200 years ago. Don’t take it lightly.”

“Whoever feels symptoms is obligated to be tested,” Rav Weiss continued. “If you don’t get tested, you don’t know if you need to be careful and you can infect others. One person can infect hundreds and some of them can chalilah be at great risk. A person will have to face din if he chalilah infects others.”

“A Jew came to me weeping because he was almost certain he infected someone who subsequently died. He requested tikunei teshuvah. This man will never forgive himself. This is why I’m asking you to adhere to regulations.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








