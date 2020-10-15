MAILBAG: Unmasking Why I Wear A Mask

I’m a simple person. I ain’t no doctor. I ain’t no Rov.
I can’t tell you if masks will stop/slow the virus or if masks are killing more people than Aunt ‘Rona. (It is a bug, no? I ain’t no immunologist either.)
But, I’ve been wearing a mask. Why? Well, because as a simple person, I see things simply:
The community doctor asked us to wear a mask – so I wear a mask.
The community Rov asked us to wear a mask – so I wear a mask.
Are they in on some conspiracy? Are they compelled by government pressure? Maybe, maybe not. But, they asked – so I listen. Simple, no?
Do I get confounded, tzumished, and tzutumuled by conducting my own ‘independent’ research (-with Google, everyone is now a certified “researcher”!) to see what other white coats claim? Do I feel the need to consider every yenta’s concocted theory and point of view?
Nope. I lead a simple life: My doctor asked – I listen. My Rov asked – I listen.
You know, on Chol Ha’moed I took my family to the zoo. There were Frum Jews representing every community there as well. Remarkably, they were all wearing masks the entire time. Why? Because the zookeepers were walking around asking them to.
So:
When the zoo’s dung cleaners ask us to wear a mask – we listen.
When our local doctors and Rabbonim ask the same, we become an ‘Am Novoin’ – full of chochmas and dreidlach.
That is where a simple person like me gets confused about things.
[Did you notice the same? Did you go to the zoo or some other establishment – you know, the ones that still let Frum Jews in – and see more masks there than on our main streets or in our local grocery stores?]
Perhaps some will chide me for having a simple view. Perhaps I should be more ‘woke’ and ‘educated’ about how we are being controlled and manipulated by everyone who asks us to do something (government officials, police, doctors, Rabbonim, school administrators).
But, again, I see things simply: I am a “Tomim” – a “simple” person. I follow the advice – and pleadings – of my doctor and Rov.
Do you?
By: Shaina Ponim
JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I like the person’s humility who recognizes that others know better than he does and therefore follows their advice.
I guess you also immunize your kids for measles, right? Because the doctor tells you to! Truth be told, it’s safer to listen to the zookeeper than the doctor. And listening to the Rov – which rov?! Put any 2 rabbonim in a room a you will have 3 opinions.
Shayna Ponim. Extremely well said. We have too many know it all’s that are reitzing un the media and the Mayor and Governor. I understand that everyone is upset but at the end of the day the Gov has been begging us to show some effort (just a little ) at complying with the masks and with social distancing and in general we HAVE FLOUTED THEM IN THEIR FACE. In shuls and other such places we take our masks off. You think they don’t know? We forget we are in Galus. The law will not forever back us up. That’s what history shows. We have forgotten that דינא דמלכותא דינא. We have surely forgotten that we are in Galus and that עשיו שונא את יעקב and in the end our big mouths and our basic lack of willingness to listen to the law NO MATTER HOW MUCH THEY BEGGED US, is not smart. Yes, they are picking on us, but don’t continue to give them reason to do so. We need a bit of humility and we have not displayed any. I wonder where our leadership has gone. We are on a sinking ship Chas V’Shalom. We need sincere Tefillos now more than ever. It’s NOT a good situation. We need behind the scene negotiations, not open brazenness. My humble opinion.
I don’t agree. Just because somebody tells you do something doesn’t always mean that you have to listen who says they’re beliefs are correct? If they tell you to jump off the roof will you listen?
Quote “Do I get confounded, tzumished, and tzutumuled by conducting my own ‘independent’ research (-with Google, everyone is now a certified “researcher”!) to see what other white coats claim? Do I feel the need to consider every yenta’s concocted theory and point of view?
Nope. I lead a simple life: My doctor asked – I listen.”
TRUST but VERIFY
If you don’t do research you may put your LIFE IN DANGER!
If C’V you have gotten COVID and you didn’t do the research, you would have listened to your doctor who most likely would tell you to “DO NOTHING, if you cant breathe go to the ER”. Consequently, you would have ended up in the ICU and possibly in a BODY BAG, or perhaps you would have made it out a live, but with heart damage or permanent lung damage…
Had you chosen to do research you would have heard about Hydroxyqloroquine, Zinc, Vitamin D, C, Quercetin, and perhaps you would have gotten treatment early on in the first 24-36 hours of symptoms and you would have been able to stay home and not suffer as much and you would have lowered your risks of dying from COVID dramatically.
Your point about the masks is well taken, but to act ignorant is just plain STUPID and sometimes criminal
One more point. The fact is that our non – Jewish neighbours have every right to be upset with us since it is our stubbornness that has led to have THEIR stores shut down as well. If they are open they may not get fined because they are not Jewish, but many have listened and therefore HAVE shut down thereby losing business because of our lack of following simple instructions. We MUST look at the big picture. We DO NOT LIVE IN A VACUUM. We are part of a whole society and we must keep our neighbours in mind as well.
Beautifully written! Thanks! Taakeh, why when the Zoo Keeper asks us to don masks we listen yet when the Rov and doctor says to, we know better? Aren’t we the Am K’shay Oiref? Sadly, still, it calls for an answer!