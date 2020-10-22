Fatah Warns J-m Arabs About “Emirati Money Dipped In Palestinian Blood”

The ruling Fatah party in the Palestinian Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, slammed the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for its peace deal with Israel.

Fatah warned the residents of east Jerusalem of benefitting from “Emirati money dipped in Palestinian blood,” perhaps referring to the UAE’s plans to invest in projects in Jerusalem.

In fact, during the visit of the UAE delegation on Tuesday, the UAE, Israel, and the US announced plans for the creation of the “Abraham Fund” – a $3 billion investment fund to “promote regional economic cooperation and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond.”

A statement by the three countries said that a development office will be opened in Israel as part of the fund. “The fund will enable its members to launch people-focused investments, providing opportunity and hope for the region and its youth by enabling them to build a future that serves them and their communities,” the statement said.

The Emirati Foreign Minister also told his Israeli counterpart during the visit that the UAE wants to establish an embassy in Tel Aviv as soon as possible.

Following the UAE delegation’s visit to Israel, PLO official Wasel Abu Youssef told Reuters that the visit was “shameful.”

“The bilateral agreements that were announced today and the delegations that come and go, all of that offers the occupation a strength to escalate its aggression and its crimes against the Palestinian people and increases its intransigence and arrogance.”

