Over Five Hundred Yidden Must Be Saved from Cremation! Five Hundred!

Hebrew Free Burial Association is a unique organization that’s been around for over 100 years and whose mission is to ensure that every Yid – regardless of their level of observance, financial resources or family dynamic – receives a proper Yiddishe burial in their Yiddishe cemetery in Staten Island. Most of Hebrew Free Burial’s cases are true Meisei Mitzvah as they have no family, friends or resources to care for themselves.

Hebrew Free Burial’s tireless efforts ensure that these special neshamos can properly move on to the next world because they had Kevuras Yisrael. Indeed, Hebrew Free Burial saves hundreds of Yidden from being cremated or dumped in city cemetery or a potter’s field every year. In addition to providing a complete FREE kosher burial – including a Tehara, funeral, plot, perfect and burial – Hebrew Free Burial runs a volunteer minyan group consisting of dozens of dedicated members who – rain, shine, hot or cold – come out to ensure these holy neshamas have a minyan at their burial so that Kaddish can be said.

But today they are calling upon Klal Yisroel, every single member, to step up in order to help them continue providing Kevuras Yisroel for any Yid. Due to Covid-19 and the influx of free burials that Hebrew Free Burial has dealt with, they are in dire need of funds to continue their mission. As we know, the obligation to bury a Yid, any Yid, falls on every single community. The entire community at large must ensure it gets done. It is only through the kindness of a community’s Chevra Kadisha that this obligation is removed from each member of the community. They take care of it for you. In the case of a Meis Mitzva, of which most of Hebrew Free Burials’s Niftarim are, even a Kohen Gadol would be required to become Tamei in order to bury them! But Hebrew Free Burial is here and takes that obligation off of Klal Yisroel’s shoulders and ensures that every single Yid gets buried, no questions asked.

Here are a few highlights that speak to who Hebrew Free Burial is:

· They have been performing Chesed Shel Emes for over 130 years; ensuring that every Yid who dies alone or impoverished will receive a proper dignified Yiddishe funeral and burial.

· Their Niftarim are classic meisei mitzvah; men and women with no family or friends to care for them.

· They works with government agencies and medical facilities to arrange burials for niftarim who would otherwise be cremated or buried in city cemetery.

· Each funeral and burial, on average, costs them $5400.

· During a normal year, they arranges 350-400 burials.

· This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they will bury around 550 Yidden, incurring an additional $1,000,000 in total expenses. With an expected increase of 150-200 burials this year due to Covid-19, they are asking for the public’s help in raising $675,000 which would cover the bare costs for these additional burials alone.

. They run a volunteer minyan network so that these Yiddishe Neshamas have a minyan at their kevura so that Kaddish can be said.

This great Meis Mitzvah Chesed Shel Emes campaign has been endorsed by dozens of Rabbanim across the globe including Rav Reuven Feinstein, SHLITA, Rav Hershel Schachter, SHLITA, Rav Moshe Weinberger, SHLITA, Rabbi Shalom Rosner, SHLITA, Rav Shais Taub, SHLITA, Rav YY Jacobson, SHLITA, and dozens and dozens of others. Please join your brothers and sisters in preventing cremations by helping Hebrew Free Burial Association.

Today, you have an opportunity like no other to fulfill the mitzvah of chesed shel emes. Any amount you donate will help give a meis mitzvah a proper Yiddishe funeral and burial. You will literally be helping to prevent a cremation, to keep their chevra kadisha safe with necessary personal protective equipment and make sure every grave has a matzeivah. This mitzvah will bring a tremendous zechus to you and your family.

Here’s how you can help today:

· Please join this essential campaign by making a donation here on our campaign page.

· Create your own team with its own goal.

· Share this message and the campaign link with your family, friends and business contacts.

Thank you for partnering with Klal Yisroel to save 500 Neshamos from cremation.