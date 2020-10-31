Israel: Shuls Reopen For Minyanim Of 10, 1st-4th Graders Return To School

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 812 new coronavirus cases on Motzei Shabbos, with test results reflecting a positivity rate of .2.1%. There are currently 419 seriously ill patients, of whom 182 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 2,523.

The coronavirus cabinet approved a rollback of coronavirus restrictions on Friday, including the reopening of shuls for minyamin of ten mispallelim beginning on Sunday at 6 a.m. Minyanim of 20 mispallelim are allowed outdoors. Participants of any minyanim found to be in violation of restrictions will be fined NIS 500 each.

Weddings and other simchas will also be allowed with up to ten participants indoors and 20 outdoors. Hair salons, vacation rental sites, national parks and historical sites are allowed to reopen on Sunday but stores will remain closed until November 15.

First to fourth graders are returning to their classrooms on Sunday. The IDF, in cooperation with the Kupot Cholim and hospitals, tested elementary teachers for COVID-19 this past week.

