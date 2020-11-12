From The Shomron To The United Arab Emirates

A delegation of Israeli representatives of the Shomron visited Dubai this week and are meeting with Emirati business people to discuss commercial opportunities following the United Arab Emirates’ establishment of formal ties with Israel earlier this year.

The delegation is headed by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council. They arrived on Sunday and are remaining in the Emirates until Thursday.

A council statement released Tuesday said the delegation held “marathon business meetings” with around 20 individuals and companies working in agriculture, pest control and plastics.

“The business people heard from them about the unique needs of the region and discussed with them cooperation, particularly in the fields of agronomy and water desalination,” it said.

“The UAE is an advanced country at the forefront of development and investment, and it is our honor to forge trade and industry ties with them,” Dagan said.

