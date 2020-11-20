Opportunity To Submit Questions For The 2020 Agudah Convention

It’s been a year that no one could have ever anticipated, with unprecedented challenges. Many have found themselves in need of guidance at some point over the past nine months and it is clear that as the pandemic continues, additional considerations will arise. And that’s why the Agudah is opening up this year’s convention, giving Klal Yisroel the opportunity to seek hadrachah from esteemed Gedolei Yisroel, rabbonim and prominent professionals.

In the past, 90,000 people have tuned in to enjoy the convention and this year, as the 2020 convention goes virtual, the entire community has the opportunity to submit questions for inclusion during our Thursday night and Motzoei Shabbos sessions. Among the topics to be addressed at the convention are chinuch in today’s world, both in school and in other social settings, and familial and communal relationships, while the always popular “Asking for a Friend” session will provide an open forum for general questions. A special women’s track will provide a wealth of insight on moderating the use of home technology and discuss the many challenges that women in business can encounter.

Questions and concerns can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by clicking here.