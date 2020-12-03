Report: Nasrallah Flees To Iran Over Fears Of Israeli Strike

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is relocating (or may have already relocated) to Iran due to security concerns according to a report by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, Yisrael Hayom reported on Thursday.

As YWN reported on Tuesday, Nasrallah has been laying low since the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, fearing he may be the next in Israel’s crosshairs.

The report cites intelligence sources in Lebanon that have intercepted communications between Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It is unknown why Nasrallah feels that he should flee from his underground bunker in Beirut where he has hidden successfully since 2006, to Iran, which seems to be almost the second home of Israel’s Mossad.

