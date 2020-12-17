Benny Gantz: “Jerusalem Has Room For A Palestinian Capital”

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Jerusalem has room for a Palestinian capital in an interview with the London-based Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, published on Thursday morning.

Gantz said that “Jerusalem will remain united but there’s room for a Palestinian capital in it. It’s a vast city, filled with sites that are holy to all of us.”

Gantz also stated that he doesn’t believe that peace can be reached in the Middle East without settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict first. He said that Israel won’t withdraw to pre-1967 borders but a compromise with the Palestinians could be reached.

“I want the Palestinians to be part of the peace process,” Gantz said, referring to Israel’s recent peace deals with a number of Arab states.

It didn’t take long for Israeli politicians to react to Gantz’s remarks. Former Jerusalem mayor Likud MK Nir Barkat stated: “Jerusalem is the capital of only one country, the eternal capital of the Jewish nation, the capital of the state of Israel.”

“No Benny, you got confused,” Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) said. “There’s no room in a united Jerusalem for a Palestinian capital. There isn’t and there won’t be. It’s that simple, no!”

