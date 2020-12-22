As Pakistani PM Denies Israel Talks, Religious Cleric Publicly Supports It

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan denied reports that talks have been underway to normalize ties between Israel and Pakistan.

Khan responded to the report by Noor Dahri, the founder of the British think tank Islamic Theology of Counterterrorism, in an interview with Samaa TV, saying that Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the Palestinian issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani political and religious leader, Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, spoke out in support of normalizing ties with Israel over the weekend.

“This is an international issue, I support recognition of Israel,” Sherani said. “Educated Muslims need to understand that the Quran and history prove to us that the Land of Israel belongs only to the Jews. King David built the house of G-d in Jerusalem for the Israelis and not for the Palestinians.”

(Breaking News from Pakistan) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani a prominent religious figure, a Central Leader of JUI-F @juipakofficial and Ex Chairman Pakistan Ideology Council says he supports Israel's recognition. He says in Pashto, Israel’s recognition is international issue. pic.twitter.com/dDNNfVinwz — Noor Dahri (@dahrinoor2) December 20, 2020

Dahris’ report of the Pakistani delegation that traveled to Israel has been confirmed by other political analysts. Shama Junejo, a political scientist and columnist for the Pakistani Daily Khabrain wrote on Twitter: “I spoke with Pakistani military sources. They categorically denied… any such contact. However, [Dahri] is absolutely right. I cross-checked and my sources also confirmed the advisor’s travel to Israel on November 20.”

Junejo added that Pakistani delegations have also traveled to Israel in the past, when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in power.

In fact, Sharif’s daughter, politician Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has millions of followers on Twitter, faced widespread backlash after tweeting a video of Dahri’s interview regarding Pakistani relations with Israel. She subsequently deleted the tweet.

Dahri's statement is absolutely correct. Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party leader Ajmal Qadri also visited Israel with the delegation in Nov 2005. https://t.co/lUbuAOlrGW — Muhammed Faisal (@Intl_Mediatior) December 17, 2020

“It’s just a matter of time before Pakistan-Israeli relations are made public,” claims journalist Ahmed Quraishi, who covers cover national security for international media in the Mideast and Pakistan.

Journalist @_AhmedQuraishi1 to @calev_i24: 'It's just a matter of time before Pakistan-Israel relations are made public', adding '@ImranKhanPTI would be open to normalization as both countries increasingly find themselves on the same side of security issues across the region' pic.twitter.com/dnmnKadfbR — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 20, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)