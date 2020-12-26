IDF Strikes Hamas Sites In Gaza In Response To Rocket Fire

0
Illustrative. IDF strikes Gaza.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip late Friday night in response to two rockets fired into Israel on Friday evening.

“IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated. “In the course of the attack, a rocket weapon production site, underground infrastructure and a Hamas military post were hit. The attack was carried out in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.”

Earlier on Friday night, Red Alert sirens blared in several Gaza border communities, sending residents running to bomb shelters.

Two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system above the city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)