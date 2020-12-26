IDF Strikes Hamas Sites In Gaza In Response To Rocket Fire

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip late Friday night in response to two rockets fired into Israel on Friday evening.

“IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF stated. “In the course of the attack, a rocket weapon production site, underground infrastructure and a Hamas military post were hit. The attack was carried out in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.”

עזה:3 מטרות של חמאס עם מעל עשרה רכיבים: פיר מנהרה לוגיסטית, מתקן לייצור רקטות ורחפנים, ועמדת שמירה. צהל עדיין לא יודע ירה אמש ב8. פיצוצי משנה שנגרמו מפיצוץ רקטות שנתקפו גרמו לנזק למתקנים אזרחיים סמוכים כמו בי״ח לילדים שניזוק בשכונת תופאח. ירי רקטות ראשון מזה יותר מחודש מאז ה21.11 pic.twitter.com/wKd1jcQQPa — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) December 26, 2020

Earlier on Friday night, Red Alert sirens blared in several Gaza border communities, sending residents running to bomb shelters.

Two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system above the city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

אזעקת הצבע האדום באשקלון ובעוטף עזה: שני יירוטים נצפו בשמיים@Itsik_zuarets

(צילום: יגאל חדד) pic.twitter.com/VB61U3hiTg — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 25, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)