Chareidi Man Riding A Scooter In Critical Condition After Accident in Tel Aviv

A Charedi man in his 20s was critically injured after he was involved in an accident while riding a scooter in Tel Aviv. The incident took place on Yigal Alon Street in the city on Sunday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m. Volunteers from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom ambulance teams rushed to the scene, treated the injured man, and quickly transported him to Ichilov Hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and ambu-cycle rider Betzalel Sabag who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “I treated the man who was suffering from a full-system trauma. After receiving initial care at the scene, he was transported to Ichilov Hospital and was listed as being in critical condition. According to witnesses, the man was riding an electric scooter and was involved in an accident with a private car.”

Magen David Adom EMT Yaakov Refaeli added: “The man was lying on the street a few meters away from the scooter. He was unconscious and suffered a serious head trauma among other injuries.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)