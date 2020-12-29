Watch: Nasrallah: “US Agreed To Saudi Crown Prince’s Request To Assassinate Me”

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah claimed that Saudi Arabia has been seeking to assassinate him for a long time and that it worked in cahoots with the US and Israel to formulate a plan to carry out his elimination.

“Our data indicate that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised the issue of my assassination during his visit to Washington,” Nasrallah said in a four-hour interview with the pro-Hezbollah al-Mayadeen news website.

Nasrallah said he has evidence in his possession proving that Bin Salman requested that the US assassinate him, adding that the US agreed to it and said Israel would implement it.

The Hezbollah leader said that the Crown Prince told Trump he “was willing to pay any price necessary for Nasrallah’s elimination, even the cost of war.”

Nasrallah added that the Saudis and Israelis assisted the US in the elimination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, with the Saudis heading a propaganda campaign against Soleimani and the Israelis providing vital information on Soleimani’s whereabouts.

News reports in December said that Nasrallah has been laying low since the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in late November, fearing he may be the next in Israel’s crosshairs, with one report even saying that he fled to Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)