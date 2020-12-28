75-Yr.-Old Israeli Dies Of Heart Attack 2 Hrs. After Being Vaccinated

A 75-year-old man from northern Israel died of a heart attack about two hours after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The man, a resident of Beit Shean, had a pre-existing heart condition and has suffered heart attacks in the past and was also suffering from cancer. Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy, who launched an investigation into the incident, said that an initial investigation doesn’t show a link between the man’s death and the vaccination.

The man received the vaccination at a Clalit clinic at about 8:30 a.m. and as is required, stayed in the clinic for a short period of time afterward. When no ill effects were noted, the man was released to his home.

A couple of hours later, he lost consciousness. Emergency forces were summoned to his home and paramedics declared his death at the scene due to heart failure.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)