75-Yr.-Old Israeli Dies Of Heart Attack 2 Hrs. After Being Vaccinated

A 75-year-old man from northern Israel died of a heart attack about two hours after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The man, a resident of Beit Shean, had a pre-existing heart condition and has suffered heart attacks in the past and was also suffering from cancer. Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy, who launched an investigation into the incident, said that an initial investigation doesn’t show a link between the man’s death and the vaccination.
The man received the vaccination at a Clalit clinic at about 8:30 a.m. and as is required, stayed in the clinic for a short period of time afterward. When no ill effects were noted, the man was released to his home.
A couple of hours later, he lost consciousness. Emergency forces were summoned to his home and paramedics declared his death at the scene due to heart failure.
JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Unless it was witnessed by a trained person it might be death due to something else. It could have been a response to the vaccine or another cardiac event that is not specifically referred to as a MI heart attack.
I am appalled that the media gets this “news” to report. There is zero information that links two events, and there may be no reason to consider anything here as cause-effect. But the headline, while not lying, makes such an inference. Science (the real kind, not the junk kind) is careful to distinguish between correlation and cause. Had this information remain within the scientific community to examine whether there was any linkage between two events, that would be responsible. But bringing this to the public is senseless.
I know someone who was born in New York on the day that President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Does anyone want to draw an inference to a causal relationship? Does that individual have an IQ on the positive side of zero?
The argument about climate change aka global warming is about the causal role of humanity in this observed rise in temperatures. Undeniable evidence is that such trends have occurred before, without the levels of greenhouse gasses, etc. Can human activity be identified as a causal factor? Many scientists claim that this is a belief, not proven science. Not all correlation is causality.