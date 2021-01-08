HaRav Gershon Edelstein: “Whoever Isn’t Careful And Infects Others Is A Rodeif”

In the Rosh Yeshivah’s weekly sicha on Tuesday evening, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein addressed the soaring infection rate in Israel.

“The coronavirus situation had already vastly improved because we were careful,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “But then people began to make light of it and now we have thousands of cholim. This all comes from being mezalzel the health regulations.”

“This not just a matter concerning one’s own self. If [someone is not careful], he also infects and harms others – and he’s a rodeif.”

“The tzibur must be stringent in adhering one hundred percent to health regulations, according to the known instructions of the doctors, to be careful and not to harm others. Everyone should completely adhere to health regulations and then b’ezras Hashem everyone will be healthy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)