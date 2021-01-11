In 1st, Israeli Hospital Unable To Provide Full Care To Virus Patients

A hospital in northern Israel was unable to provide life-saving medical treatment to two seriously ill coronavirus patients over the weekend due to a shortage of medical staff, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

The incident was the first of its kind in Israel of coronavirus patients not receiving full care due to a lack of manpower.

The patients, aged 65 and 66, both needed to be attached to an ECMO machine, which aids the heart and lungs, but there was no available medical staff to do so.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)