Israeli Cop Involved In Ahuvya Sandak’s Death Is Arrested

A police officer involved in the events leading to the death of Israeli teen Ahuvya Sandak last month was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of obstructing the investigation.

Sandak, 16, was killed on December 21 in a car crash during a police chase after he and four friends were spotted allegedly throwing rocks at Palestinian cars.

Police said that the driver of the teens’ car lost control during the chase but the teens claimed that the police car rammed into the teens’ car, causing the crash.

The police officer was arrested after allegedly granting an anonymous interview to Maariv about the incident, Haaretz reported.

The report said that a second police officer was questioned by the PIID (Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department) on suspicious of coordinating with other police officers on their version of the events leading to Sandak’s death.

There have been nightly protests in Israel – mainly in Jerusalem and the Shomron – since Sandak’s death, often ending in violent scuffles with the police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)