After Trump Ban: Iranian Dissident Calls On Twitter To Ban Khamenei

An Iranian dissident called on Twitter to ban Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from its platform following the social media giant’s ban of US President Donald Trump.

Journalist Maish Alinejad, an Iranian-born journalist, now living in exile in New York City, told The Jerusalem Post that “a close review of these accounts in multiple languages, which include Persian, English, Spanish and Arabic, shows that Khamenei has repeatedly violated Twitter rules.”

“Even today, @Khamenei_ir account announced a ban on COVID-19 vaccines from the US and the European companies and blamed the French for giving Iran blood tainted with HIV virus.”

Now it’s time for @Twitter to remove the man who has banned 83 million Iranians from Twitter, bans US & European coronavirus vaccines and ordered the crackdown that killed 1,500 protesters. Remove @Khamenei_fa now pic.twitter.com/xw0RAboIh9 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 9, 2021

In October, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that Trump is the only world leader it has censored.

“It’s strange to me that you’ve flagged tweets from the president but haven’t hidden the Ayatollah’s tweets on Holocaust denial or calls to wipe Israel off the map,” Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) said to Dorsey at a Senate hearing. “Millions of people died and that’s not a violation of Twitter?”

Following the hearing, Khamenei tweeted: “Why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust?”

The Simon Weisenthal Center responded to Kahameni, writing: “No, Ayatollah – the real question is why Twitter gives you a free pass to use their platform to push your genocidal threats of a Final Solution against the world’s largest Jewish community – the democratic state of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)