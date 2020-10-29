After Twitter CEO’s Words: Khamenei Tweets: “Why Is Denying The Holocaust A Crime?”

Following Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s statements on Tuesday that Holocaust denial is not banned on Twitter, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted: “Why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust?”

Khamenei also claimed that Mohammad caricatures is akin to Holocaust denial, asking why denying the genocide of millions of people is a crime but insulting Muhammad is not.

“Why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust?” he wrote on Twitter. “Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed?”

Iran, under Khamenei, sponsors a regular Holocaust and anti-Israel cartoon contest and frequently engages in anti-Semitic rhetoric including Holocaust denial and anti-Israel sentiments.

“Ask [Macron] why he supports insulting G-d’s messenger in the name of freedom of expression,” Khamenei wrote on his official website. “Does freedom of expression mean insulting, especially a sacred personage? Isn’t this stupid act an insult to the reason of the people who elected him?”

Khamenei didn’t mention whether he supported beheadings as an appropriate response to Muhammed caricatures, as was perpetrated on French teacher Samuel Paty last week and a woman in Nice on Thursday by Muslim terrorists. However, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that insulting Muhammed could encourage “violence and bloodshed” and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted: “Muslims are the primary victims of the ‘cult of hatred.'”

A senior French envoy in Iran was summoned on Tuesday to protest the “unacceptable behavior of the French authorities.”

The Simon Weisenthal Center responded to Kahameni, writing: “No, Ayatollah – the real question is why Twitter gives you a free pass to use their platform to push your genocidal threats of a Final Solution against the world’s largest Jewish community – the democratic state of Israel.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) tweeted: “Holocaust denialism is hate, pure and simple. If you had any doubts about the decency of Iran’s leadership, this tells you everything you need to know. Moreover, why is Khamenei permitted to consistently espouse anti-Semitism that clearly violates Twitter’s policy on hate speech?”

