Israeli Studies Show Pfizer Vaccine Reduces Cases In Entire Population

Two research studies on Israelis who received their first coronavirus vaccine dose found a significant drop of virus cases about two weeks afterward, Israeli media outlets reported. In addition, one study found that there was also a significant drop in cases in the non-vaccinated population as well.

A study by Maccabi, one of Israel’s four Kupot Cholim (HMOs), of 400,000 Israelis who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, found a 60% drop in virus infections from 13 days afterward, Channel 12 News reported.

Another study by Clalit, another HMO, on 200,000 Israelis over age 60, both those who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and those who were not vaccinated, found a 33% drop in virus cases in the population from 14 days afterward, Channel 13 News reported.

The Clalit study suggests that the Pfizer vaccine not only protects those who were vaccinated but also plays a role in preventing immunized people from spreading the virus to others. The issue of whether the vaccine will prevent those who are vaccinated from passing the virus to others is a significant question that has not yet been fully answered but the study provides preliminary evidence that it may do so.

However, Prof. Ran Balicer added that “it’s important to bear in mind that these results do not show that there is full protection from the disease. Therefore, those who have been vaccinated must still be cautious, wear a face mask and adhere to health regulations in order to protect others.”

A second Pfizer vaccine dose three weeks after the first is required to obtain full immunity, with 94% effectiveness expected about ten days after the second shot.

As of Tuesday morning, 1,880,163 Israelis received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

