Russia To Israel: “Let Us Neutralize Syrian Threats”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday condemned Israeli airstrikes against Iran-backed sites in Syria, saying that Israel should convey intelligence information to Russia who will neutralize the threats rather than striking Syria on its own.

“If Israel is really forced to respond to threats to the Israeli security coming from the Syrian territory, we have told our Israeli colleagues many times: if you see such threats please give us the information,” Lavrov said at a press conference, according to the Kremlin’s Sputnik news site.

“So, our dear Israeli colleagues, if you have facts that your state is facing threats from the Syrian territory, report the facts urgently and we will take every measure to neutralize the threat.”

Lavrov’s remarks were made shortly after Israel allegedly carried out particularly heavy strikes on Iran-backed targets in Syria, reportedly with the help of US intelligence.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)