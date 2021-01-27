“Saba Said The Entire Sefer Tehillim, Pleading With Hashem To End COVID,” HaRav Chaim’s Grandson Says

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky’s grandson, Reb Gedalia Honigsberg, spoke about how the difficult situation in the Chareidi sector in Israel is making itself known in the Gadol HaDor’s home in recent days, in an article published last week in HaBama.

“In recent days, unfortunately, there is a never-ending stream of phone calls requesting a bracha from Saba for coronavirus patients,” Reb Gedalia said. “It’s very bad – I can’t remember a time when there were so many coronavirus patients, with so many of them seriously ill – Hashem Yeracheim.”

“On Friday night, Saba was up and busy learning the entire night until Tefillas Neitz. After davening Shacharis, Saba was tired and went to lie down a bit. Suddenly, after a short time, Saba woke up and called to me: ‘Bring a Tehillim to my bed, please.” I said: ‘Saba, please rest a bit now.’ Saba repeated: ‘Please bring a Tehillim to my bed.'”

“Saba says a perek of Tehillim every day. I thought that perhaps he wishes to say his daily perek now. But no – Saba opened to the Yehi Ratzon before the recital of Tehillim and began to say all the Tehillim, perek after perek in order, the entire Sefer Tehillim!”

“This is something that never happens on a regular day. Saba is makpid to say the entire Sefer Tehillim every day during the Aseres Yemei Teshuvah but apart from then, it’s rare.”

“When I saw that Saba intended to recite the entire Sefer Tehillim, I whispered in his ear: ‘Saba, perhaps have kavana that this mageifah should be eradicated from Beis Yisrael.'”

“Saba responded: ‘Right. That’s what I’m davening now.'”

נכדו של הרב קנייבסקי מספר: pic.twitter.com/EZ0PUOcJCI — אבי רבינא Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) January 21, 2021

